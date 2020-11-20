The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has said starting from today Friday, they will be helping Uganda Police to enforce curfew.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19 in March this year, President Yoweri Museveni together with the Ministry of Health came up with guidelines to control the spread of the pandemic.

Among the guidelines put in place included curfew which runs from 9pm to 6am.

Addressing the media on Friday, the UPDF Deputy Spokesperson Lt. Col Deo Akiiki said the army together with its auxiliary forces shall be working with police to ensure that curfew is strictly enforced.

“UPDF and its auxiliary forces shall support the police to now strictly enforce the CURFEW. The public is prior warned not to be on roads after 2100hrs unless you are authorized to” – Lt. Col Akiiki said.

However, UPDF’s intervention in enforcing curfew is more so of a security issue aimed at restoring sanity due to the current unrest in country.

On Wednesday, protests erupted in various parts of Uganda following the arrest of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

So far over 30 people have died and scores injured. Up to date the situation is yet to get back to normal.