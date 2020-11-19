A former Gen Kale Kayihura blue-eyed boy, Frank Mwesigwa has been once again pointed out as the police officer responsible for inciting the public during the ongoing presidential elections.

Campaigns have been largely peaceful, until Bobi Wine arrived in Busoga where Mwesigwa is a commanding officer.

On Wednesday, he ordered the arrest Robert Kyagulanyi in Luuka, which resulted in protests across the country. At least seven lives were lost, businesses looted, vehicles vandalized and motorists beaten by angry youth, who demanded Bobi Wine release. The National Unity Platform is still held at Nalufenya police station in Jinja (by time of publication of this article).

Police tweeted afterwards, “We would like to inform the public that the Joint Security Task Force in Busoga North, today arrested the NUP Presidential candidate, Hon. Kyagulyanyi Ssentamu Robert, for his continued violations of the @UgandaEC Commission and @MinofHealthUG

Guidelines.”

The big question still remain, would Mwesigwa have handled Bobi Wine differently or is the NUP presidential candidate responsible for the crowds following him everywhere he goes?

It is not the first time for Mwesigwa to have violent alterations with Bobi Wine and his supporters.

Two days, the police officer blocked National Unity Platform rally in Mayuge district, supporters were teargassed and beaten. On the same day, he had ordered to teargas journalists covering Bobi Wine in Bugiri, an action which was widely condemned.

Mwesigwa as KMP back then, was responsible for teargassing and arresting Bobi Wine several times as he campaigned and won Kyadondo East seat. And when he returned from USA after the Arua fracas, it was Mwesigwa in charge of whisking Bobi away from the crowd back to his home in Magere.

The other question is: What is the motive of Frank Mwesigwa in his attacks on Bobi Wine? Is he driven by protection of lives and property or, he has other ulterior reasons?

Who is Frank Mwesigwa?

Here is the man you need to need know. And what you need to know about him.

Mulengera News website did a detailed report about Mwesigwa’s biography see: https://mulengeranews.com/end-of-an-era-how-kmps-frank-mwesigwa-will-be-remember/ and here we summarize his long story.

Immediately after Okoth Martin Ochola was appointed police chief, among his first assignments was to remove Frank Mwesigwa from Commandant KMP where he was overseeing 17 Police Divisions & 5,000 men and replaced his with Moses Kafeero. Kampala has since then not had fireworks and running battles.

The 40-year-old was sent to head tourism police.

Mwesigwa started his policing career in Counter-Terrorism arm of police in 2007 after being pass out at Kabalye as a police cadet. He would work in Kampala, Wakiso, Mukono, Mpigi, Buikwe, Luwero, Nakaseke and Mityana.

Frank Mwesigwa is a man who courts controversy. It should be remembered that in 2016, at the Makindye Magistrate’s Court, it was the same Mwesigwa who oversaw the Abdul Kitata Boda Boda 2010 group who beat up lawyers and opposition politicians who had commenced criminal prosecution against ex IGP Kale Kayihura for unleashing terror against Dr Kizza Besigye supporters at Kalerwe and Entebbe Road. Needless to say, it was Mwesigwa serving as KMP when this brutality was unleashed on innocent people.

According to website Mulengera News, the brutality, which Gen Kayihura initially commended, attracted worldwide condemnation for the Uganda Police Force and the Lukwagos moved to prosecute Kayihura under the Prohibition of Torture Act which creates personal liability for security operatives who occasion torture. The Kitata group’s plan that day was to assault and undress the lawyers and the Magistrate Mafabi (RIP).

Mwesigwa was born in 1980 in Kiruhura district. According to Mulengera who interviewed him in 2018, Mwesigwa’s father was a Reverend in Church of Uganda. Mwesigwa studied at Mbarara High School (1994-99 class), before joining Makerere (2001-2004) where he studied social sciences on private sponsorship. He was a resident of Lumumba Hall.

After graduation in 2005, Mwesigwa returned to Kiruhura to live at his father’s home as he moved from one town of Uganda to another looking for job opportunities. After months of joblessness, Mwesigwa was given a job as administrator for Alpha Diary in Mbarara. He held this job up to 2007 when a friend called alerting him about a newspaper advert by Public Service Commission for police cadet recruitment.

Mwesigwa was one of the 400 cadets recruited from close to 10,000 applications. At Kabalye Police Training School, Mwesigwa is one of the pioneer trainees of the late Andrew Felix Kaweesi who was the first Commandant of the school.

Among Mwesigwa colleagues at this police school is James Ruhweza, Dr. Martin Mugume, Norman Musinga and others.

After Kabalye, Mwesigwa was posted at Counter Terrorism (CT), a newly created unit, which had headquarters at Naguru and Kololo. The CT had 5 Companies each with 120 officers and men and Mwesigwa was among the 5 company commanders. He also became CT’s Tactical Response Unit commandant and he oversaw the unit’s deployments, operations and fleet maintenance. In 2013, Mwesigwa was deployed to Kabalye as Commandant Police training school.

Mwesigwa has attended several courses in Ethiopia, Egypt, Botswana, USA and China. His highest training was at the Kigali Senior Command & Staff College in Rwanda from where he returned in 2016. He holds a Master’s degree in Peace studies and conflict transformation jointly awarded by the Rwanda Staff College and the University of Rwanda as part of the Senior Command & Staff College’s 1 year training.