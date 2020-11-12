Ugandan billionaire Sudhir Ruparelia has offered to fund journalist Ivan Okuda’s further education in the United Kingdom.

The funding will enable Okuda to pursue a Masters in Law (Corporate & Commercial Law) from the University of London.

“Profoundly humbled and immensely gratified for a generous contribution by Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia this afternoon for funding that will enable me pursue a Master of Laws (Corporate & Commercial Law) from the University of London. Grateful for and moved by his generosity,” Okuda tweeted on Wednesday.

Okuda, a former Daily Monitor journalist, is currently a Legal Associate of Anguria & Co. Advocates.

The talented young journalist and lawyer, has just returned from South Africa where he was a 2019 KAS Media Africa Scholar at the University of the Witwatersrand.

If he completes his masters in laws, Okuda will be one of the most read Ugandan journalist\lawyer of his age opening his life to bright future.

His friends have since congratulated him upon achieving the milestone;

Heeeyy welcome to London! Thanks Sudhir. — Anne Whitehead (@WhiteheadComm) November 11, 2020

Congrats chief. Onwards and upwards — Atukwasize ChrisOgon (@chrisatuk) November 11, 2020

Congs Ndugu. All the best! — DonSMKafeero (@sdkafeero) November 11, 2020

Congratulations boss. — Mathias Ssemanda (@MathiasSsemanda) November 11, 2020

Congrats man. From Grace to Grace. Is the SA scholarship still on as well? — Oquals #TurkeyFarmer (@Oquals) November 11, 2020

Ivan, congrats, you now have sight of the dream. I dont have much but a lunch at cafe javas on me. — GodSpeed (@fanatic_gas) November 11, 2020