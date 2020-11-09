Police seal off Amuriat’s campaign venue in Soroti, claim teargas will suffocate Covid-19 patients in nearby hospital in case of any chaos

Police have on Monday sealed off Soroti sports ground where Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate Patrick Oboi Amuriat, is slated to launch his campaigns for 2021 general elections.

Soroti DPC, David Tsiamusangira says the venue is next to the hospital where Covid-19 patients could be suffocated in case of an eruption of violence leading to teargas or shooting.

Amuriat just like other presidential candidates is officially launching his campaigns today and he decided to hold his first one in Soroti.

Earlier today, when he arrived in Jinja on his way to Soroti, Amuriat’s convoy was swarmed by his supporters thus prompting police to fire teargas to disperse the crowd.

In the course of the day, the presidential candidate is expected to make various stopovers in Iganga, Namutumba, Mbale Budaka and then he will undergo traditional rituals at Fika Salaam a en-route to Soroti City where is expected to launch his campaigns.