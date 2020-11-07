The National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has arrived in Mbarara city to launch his manifesto for the 2021 general elections.

The presidential hopeful, flanked by his wife Barbie Kyagulanyi was welcomed by NUP supporters in the city and he is expected to launch the manifesto a few hours from now at Kakyeka Stadium.

Security in Mbarara has been beefed up to prevent any possible chaos that may arise during the event.

On Friday this week, The Uganda Police Counter Terrorism Director, who also doubles as the Ankole, Kigezi Commander, AIGP Abas Byakagaba warned Bobi Wine against causing chaos in the region.

He cautioned NUP to ensure that they stay within the provided limitations while launching their manifesto.

Currently, some NUP supporters and journalists have been barred from accessing the heavily guarded Kakyeka Stadium.

Earlier today, NUP vice President for Western Region Jolly Mugisha and other leaders had camped at Mbarara central police station claiming that their campaign materials have been confiscated by police with their other three supporters.

‘’We are here asking police to give us our campaign materials like the umbrellas, banners, balloons that they confiscated last night but they are playing us pick play,’’ said Mugisha.