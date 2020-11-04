Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze has claimed that the First Son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba is a Local Defence Unit (LDU) operative who is supposed to serve people of Entebbe Kitoro, his area of residence.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, Nambooze said they are very much aware that Muhoozi was chosen by the Entebbe Kitoro LC1 Chairperson to go and train as an LDU so that in turn he comes back to give security to the area residents.

“….But we are very saddened that his father Mr Museveni through the late Gaddafi, conspired to promote him to the rank of Major. That act wasn’t fair at all. We have never heard of any other LDU operative becoming a general apart from Muhoozi. That’s why when we get into power as NUP, we shall help Muhoozi forego such undeserving ranks. We would also like to advise President Museveni to learn how to stop breastfeeding his children,”the legislator said.

” Muhoozi is old enough in that if he gave birth earlier like Bobi Wine he should have heard a son or daughter who is about to get married. So as an old man he should stop going on social media to threaten Ugandans with his acts of violence.”

Nambooze’s verbal attack against Gen Muhoozi follows the latter’s warning to The National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Bobi Wine where he told him that if he wants to fight them (regime) they will put him where he belongs.

“I told you my young brother, that you can NEVER intimidate us. We are much stronger than you can ever imagine to be. If you want to fight we will simply defeat you. We want peace! But if you attempt to fight us then Bring it on,” Gen Muhoozi tweeted on Tuesday.

However in response, Bobi Wine told Muhoozi that only cowards and weak men boast of violence.

He also warned the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations that he should know better that Uganda does not belong to him or his father.

” Only cowards & weak men boast of violence! You should be ashamed. Ours is a non-violent call for action. You know that in a free & fair election, your father the old tyrant, would be no more. This country belongs to Ugandans, not you and your father. You will soon understand that,” Bobi Wine tweeted.