Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine will on Friday 6 November , 2020 launch his manifesto from Mbarara City ahead of 2021 general elections.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) president will on the same day officially open his party’s regional offices in the area.

“On Friday this week, we will be launching our manifesto in Mbarara City. We will also officially open our regional office in Mbarara that day. We had planned to launch our manifesto here at NUP offices yesterday but you saw what happened; how security operatives fired teargas and bullets at us,” David Rubongoya, NUP Secretary General told journalists on Wednesday at the party headquarters in Kamwokya.

On Tuesday after his nomination, Bobi Wine was involved in a standoff with security forces at his residence in Magere that lasted nearly three hours.

The Kyadondo East MP had demanded to be escorted to his office in Kamwokya but the police declined.

He was then locked in a police truck which parked in front or his gate for hours.From around midday, Police fired teargas to disperse hundreds of supporters that converged at his home.

Bobi Wine was later set free after accepting to abandon his plans of going to Kamwokya to launch his manifesto.

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate has also rejected the security detail given to him the Electoral Commission to protect him during the election period saying that the police officers given to him are the one who helped their colleagues to brutally arrest him.

“On that note, our president (Bobi) has rejected the security team given to him the Electoral Commission. Those people who were supposed to protect him were instead the ones helping their colleagues (security operatives) to arrest him at Kyambogo after nomination,” Rubongoya noted.