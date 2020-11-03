Presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi famously known as Bobi Wine has told off First Son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba that Uganda does not belong to him or his father so he should stop threatening citizens with violence.

Bobi Wine’s response follows Gen Muhoozi claim that they (regime) will deal with him (Bobi Wine) in case he wants a fight with them.

Muhoozi who doubles as the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations said the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader should know that they are stronger than what he thinks.

“I told you my young brother, that you can NEVER intimidate us. We are much stronger than you can ever imagine to be. If you want to fight we will simply defeat you. We want peace! But if you attempt to fight us then Bring it on,” Gen Muhoozi tweeted on Tuesday.

However in response, Bobi Wine told Muhoozi that only cowards and weak men boast of violence.

He also warned the First Son that he should know better that Uganda does not belong to him or his father.

” Only cowards & weak men boast of violence! You should be ashamed. Ours is a non-violent call for action. You know that in a free & fair election, your father the old tyrant, would be no more. This country belongs to Ugandans, not you and your father. You will soon understand that,” Bobi Wine tweeted.

Earlier today after his nomination as a presidential candidate, Bobi Wine asserted that he was going to end President Yoweri Museveni’s dictatorship rule by hook or crook.

“What we have observed today is a new beginning which is going to see the end of dictatorship that has crippled our country. I want to tell Mr Museveni that since you have failed to control your greed for power, our generation is here to save you from yourself,” Bobi Wine said on Tuesday after being nominated to run for President.

“I come before you as the most committed person to lead this liberation.Fellow Ugandans, I present myself as a servant, not a boss. We are going to run a people-centered government,” he added.