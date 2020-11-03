The National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has been dropped at his home in Magere by Uganda Police.

Bobi Wine was on Tuesday brutally arrested by armed security officers just minutes after being nominated as a presidential candidate for the 2021 general elections.

He was immediately whisked away amid protests from his colleagues who had escorted him.

After being dropped at his home, Bobi Wine vowed to walk to the party headquarters to launch his manifesto.

Before his arrest, Bobi Wine had told journalists that as a presidential candidate, he was representing the poor and vulnerable Ugandans who are being stepped on by a few people in power.

“What we have observed today is a new beginning which is going to see the end of dictatorship that has crippled our country. I want to tell Mr Museveni that since you have failed to control your greed for power, our generation is here to save you from yourself,” Bobi Wine said.

“I come before you as the most committed person to lead this liberation.Fellow Ugandans, I present myself as a servant, not a boss. We are going to run a people-centered government,” he added.