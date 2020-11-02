Eve Ssenyonga, a wife to Pastor Jackson Ssenyonga has said that whoever was offended by her husband’s words against the late Pastor Augustine Yiga should go and hang since they are not planning to apologize for saying what they think was right.

Following the demise of Pastor Yiga last week, the Christian Life Church Senior preacher called for a press conference were he accused the deceased of being a sinner and a conman who infected many of his female followers with HIV/AIDS.

“Mr Yiga was not a true born again pastor but was conman, therefore I can’t call him a pastor because everything he was doing was contrary to the Bible. He was faking miracles and in so doing Yiga has infected a lot of young girls in his church with HIV. For that matter on behalf of the born again fraternity, I want to apologize to whoever Yiga hurt. In the same spirit we as Christian Life Church we are pledging to help those women with children whose father is Mr Yiga,” Ssenyonga said.

However, Pr. Ssenyonga’s utterances caused caused an uproar in the general public. He was condemned by people from all walks of life over his reckless comments against the dead.

He was also attacked by his fellow pastors who said Ssenyonga shouldn’t treat himself as the Almighty by judging others.

“Uganda still has witchdoctors. God did not call us the Born-again Church leaders to cause disunity in Church but to ensure that we harvest souls for God. We are one person in Christ’s ministry and all our energy should be directed towards building the body of Christ,” said Prophet Moses Abizzaayo of Lwamata Revival Christian Church.

However, on Sunday, Ssenyonga’s wife Eve wondered why some Ugandans had to attack her husband for saying the truth.

“Go and hang. You have no right to condemn my husband. My husband didn’t attack anyone but only was addressing the public and sending a message to the remaining upcoming pastors and teaching them like any concerned pastor. Pastor Ssenyonga won’t apologize to anyone,” she said during a church service yesterday.

“Attacking him for telling the truth about the late Yiga was not only arrogant but disrespectful. Whoever abused Pastor Ssenyonga owes him an apology. The Bible tells us in 2Corinthians 5:21 that tell the truth and it shall make you righteous.”