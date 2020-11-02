One of the presidential aspirants John Katumba was on Monday forced to run to the nomination venue in Kyambogo after his car got a flat tyre while at Spear Motors Junction.

Katumba’s Super Custom car, that had a sticker (showing he was cleared by the Electoral Commission) got a flat tyre at Spear Motors Junction, which is roughly 15 minutes away from Kyambogo (on foot).

Katumba is among the 12 aspirants verified and cleared by the Electoral Commission having garnered the much needed nomination signatures. He showed up with the shs20 million nomination fees in cash claiming the bank stopped him from banking it because he did not have a tin number.

One of his nominators said: “We were supposed to be nominated at 2pm, but as we were coming very fast, we got a flat tyre. We were planning to drive with it because we were minding about time.

But the Police stopped us and said there was someone already being nominated. For him (Katumba) he couldn’t wait because of the time. He had to run. We are trying fast to replace the tyre and proceed to the nomination grounds. We really have hope in him because he’s a straight forward guy. ”