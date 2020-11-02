President Yoweri Museveni has been duly nominated by the Electoral Commission as a presidential candidate for the 2021 general elections.

The nomination exercise took place on Monday at Kyambogo University. Other 11 presidential aspirants will be nominated later in the day and tomorrow Tuesday.

“I have been duly nominated by the Independent Electoral Commission as a candidate for the 2021 presidential election. I thank my nominators, the two young people, Nassur Gaddafi and Hellen Seku. I also thank the rest of my entourage led by the NRM vice-chairperson Al-Hajj Moses Kigongo and the Secretary General, Justine Lumumba. Special gratitude to our supporters in the districts who signed my endorsement forms,” Museveni said after being nominated.

He also emphasized Ugandans to observe Covid-19 guidelines as well as maintain security.

“Covid-19 is deadly and is killing our people. In recent days, among others, we lost an environment expert, Paul Mafabi, and my good friend, Francis Xavier Kitaka, the veterinary expert and entrepreneur. Do not take this disease lightly. The talk that the villages are insulated from Covid-19 is false. Please follow all guidelines of health experts. Sanitize, wear masks and observe social distancing.

“Secondly, I encourage everybody to maintain peace. I hear talk that some people want to cause chaos. Those plans will not succeed. Anyone planning mischief will fail. No one should threaten Ugandans with chaos,” the President added.