Singer Ronald Mayinja has said he will vote for President Yoweri Museveni until 2040.

Mayinja who had just returned to National Unity Platform (NUP) from NRM a few months back, on Thursday officially again dumped the Kamwokya based outfit for ruling party.

He confirmed his new move by composing and releasing a song praising Museveni as the best President Uganda has ever had. He further rallied Ugandans to vote for him in next year’s general elections.

Following the development, the former Golden Band singer went on his social media page to explain why he made a u-turn to NRM. Mayinja said claimed that Museveni was the only man with a vision to rule Uganda.

He went ahead to attack NUP leaders and supporters saying that they are drug addicts who are only good at killing innocent people.

“I’m for Museveni in 2021. He has done a lot of good things for our nation. I will vote for him until 2040. He’s got the vision for this country. He’s the only man who can lead Uganda to prosperity and transform the lives of the citizens, not these hooligans and ganja people who have no knowledge about leadership. NUP just makes noise and killing innocent people,”Mayinja said in a Facebook post yesterday.

” They are actually very dangerous than Museveni. They don’t deserve any leadership position in Uganda. They are very confused and tough so murderous to manage the affairs of this country. They are very harsh and intolerant. Don’t vote for them bambi. We need our country under good people. Museveni is the answer to Uganda’s problems,”he added.