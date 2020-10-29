The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has given out Shs1.5 billion to the Inter- Religious Council of Uganda to organise Presidential debates ahead of the 2021 polls.

This has been revealed by IRCU Spokesperson Sharon Akidi who said the debates will organised by IRCU in partnership with Elders Forum Uganda, Citizens’ Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU), Women’s Situation Room, Inter Party Organization for Democracy- (IPOD) and Uganda Women’s NetWork.

She added that presidential candidates will face off in only two debates whereby the first one will be held on 12th December this year while the second will take place in early January.

The first presidential debate was held during the 2016 general elections and it had only six candidates.

Currently, the IRCU is engaging media houses to see how these debates will be televised live for every Ugandan to watch.

The development comes just 3 days to the nominations of presidential candidates which are due to take place on 2nd and 3rd of November.

So far over 10 presidential candidates have been cleared by the Electoral Commission for nomination.