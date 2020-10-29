Tucked away in the Southern part of Lake Mburo National Park, overlooking the crystal waters of Lake Kigambira, lies Kigambira Safari Lodge.

This luxury, Eco-Lodge blends in beautifully with the lush forest surrounding it & is guaranteed to give you an experience like no other. The combination of personalised service, magnificent meals, and chic rustic bandas, will ensure a memorable stay.

Choose from a variety of activities, including nature walks, game drives, cultural experiences, birding adventures, or simply book a massage, relax by the pool, and soak in the sounds of nature under the African sun.

Watch the sun go down with a cocktail in hand as the hues of the skies transition from burnt reds and oranges, to inky blue, giving way to a starry night; one reminiscent of the explorers of the past, who were guided by the stars during their travels.

Kigambira Lodge is bound to leave you feeling rejuvenated & refreshed – an experience that will have you coming back for more!