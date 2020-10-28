The Electoral Commission has on Wednesday cleared Robert Kyagulanyi for nomination.

Kyagulanyi famously known as Bobi Wine is the presidential flag bearer for National Unity Platform (NUP) and he is due for nomination on 3rd November, 2021.

“This morning, the Electoral Commission notified us that our signatures have been verified.#3rdNovember2020#NominationDay#Mission2Freedom, “Bobi Wine posted on is Social media platform.

EC had delayed to clear Bobi Wine for nomination citing discrepancies in the submitted signatures of voters endorsing the presidential hopeful.

On Tuesday, NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi warned EC not to think of locking Bobi Wine out of the presidential race because they presented all the needed requirements on time.

“The state has tried all means to see that Hon Kyagulanyi misses on the ballot paper, EC needs 9800 signatures but we presented almost thrice the required numbers, so if they are planning otherwise it’s up to them. We as NUP we did what was required of us by the law,” he said.

Ssenyonyi added that all the other candidates that have been cleared by EC presented their signatures later than NUP but they were cleared before their candidate (Bobi Wine) , a sign which shows that they might be a planned move to eliminate their candidate Kyagulanyi from the race.

“They have worked on all other candidates first yet we presented our submissions before them, this is purposely to delay us and confuse the country with intentions of failing our candidate Hon Kyagulanyi to appear on the ballot paper but I warn EC that whether they like it or not Kyagulanyi will be on that ballot paper to contest against Mr Museveni,” he said.