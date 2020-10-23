Pastor Augustine Yiga is still alive, according to the management of ABS TV.

ABS TV is owned by Pastor Yiga.

Earlier today, news about Pastor Yiga’s death have been making rounds on different social media platforms.

“Pastor Yiga is still alive and kicking. Those who are saying that he is dead are doing it for their self interests. The man of God is well. Those who want to meet him come to Revival Church Kawaala,” the management said on Friday.

Last week, it was stated that the preacher was admitted at Nsambya Hospital battling what was termed as “liver complications”.

Pastor Yiga is a common face for his comic sermons and statements that have often landed him in trouble.

Most recently, he was in prison for a couple of weeks for making statements that the state deemed reckless. He claimed that Covid-19 didn’t exist.