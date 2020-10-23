Tracy immaculate Ninsiima the woman who caused an uproar in 2011 when she accused the then Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof. Venansius Baryamureeba of rape is among the politicians eyeing the Ndorwa County West parliamentary seat.

Ninsiima is among the 8 people that were last week nominated to vie for the parliamentary seat on an independent ticket to challenge state minister for planning David Bahati 15 year long reign.

In 2011, she petitioned the Uganda human rights commission on July 15 where she was accusing Prof. Baryamureeba for having raped her. At that time, she claimed she was more than two months pregnant as a result of the alleged rape.

Ninsiima accused Prof. Baryamureeba of forcefully having sex with her after a meeting with colleagues on March 3 2011. After the meeting, the university don later insisted on driving her home and, after entering her house at around 2am, he refused to leave because he was “drunk and it was late.”

Prof. Baryamureeba then allegedly agreed to sleep on the sofa chair but later in the night moved to the complainant’s bed and forcefully had sex with her.

“He moved into my room and bed and in my deep sleep only realized that someone was on me. He then forcibly had sex with me, amidst my protests that I am not safe and I don’t have intimate relations with you and you could be sick,” she wrote.

She added, “He overpowered me, completed his sex round and immediately dressed up and rushed out. He also requested me over and over not to report to police for the sake of his position and future political ambitions.”

But in her letter of August 4, 2011, to the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) chief, Medi Kaggwa, Ninsiima changed her statement by saying that she was neither raped, nor sexually assaulted.

She also apologized to the professor and said they had resolved the matter amicably.

“I wish to state categorically and unequivocally that I was not raped by Prof. Baryamureeba; I was not in any way whatsoever sexually assaulted by him.”

She added: “I am sorry for the harm, pain and embarrassment caused to Professor Baryamureeba. Accordingly, I am withdrawing the complaint against Prof. Baryamureeba.”