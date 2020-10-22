He is one of the most humble, selfless and disciplined person in our family. When he was young he used to say that he will grow up to be a Policeman in order to protect his Mum. He get nervous tensions when anything bad happens to me…..That is the love of boys with their Moms.

Age has taught him something though….He has come to know what Ugandan Policemen do. They are not anywhere near the things he sees on his most favorite TV- Rescue Mission Channel. He believes in a Police that save lives…that undertake daring missions to protect people and their property. He now says he wants to be a fiction writer and indeed he has written a number of short stories….He is also training hard to be a professional Basketballer…His idea of becoming a Policeman remain suspended as of now.

On Thursday he stayed home with his brother’s daughter when the rest of us went for the EC nominations. He told me that when he heard gunshots he knew I was in danger….And going outside he saw armed men taking positions around our home. He ran back into the house and it was smoke everywhere….Policemen where shelling out home with teargas. He hurriedly closed the doors, windows….thinking that they would keep the teargas fume out…He was wrong.

And he paid dearly for he was rescued by good Samaritans who broke into the house through one of the Windows. He had passed out in the bathroom where he had gone for water. I feel so hard pressed thinking about the pain my son and my young granddaughter had to endure… My son committed one offence….Having Nambooze who doesnt belong to the ruling party as one’s mother!

I feel so bad for Police to have attempted to kill my son.The trauma my children go through most of the time…makes me question whether it’s still viable for us Ugandans to continue hanging in to the hardships we are facing under Mr. Museveni’s regime?!

When he was discharged from hospital, he requested his brother in-law to take him to his place and he has refused to return home….I can’t hold tears back as I think about my children…And the children of Uganda…I have had a sleepless night thinking through all this and more….”Politics stupid”.

Psalm 121:1….”I lift up my eyes to the hills– where does my help come from? My help comes from the LORD, the Maker of heaven and earth. indeed, he who watches over Israel will neither slumber nor sleep”.