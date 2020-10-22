Rukungiri police on Tuesday in an operation arrested Tayebwa Ashraf and destroyed his one hectare of marijuana plantation in Kanombe cell, Nyabitete parish Buyanja Sub County.

Tayebwa said that he was planting marijuana for medicine noting that it cures diabetes and cancer.

Rukungiri police commander Superintendent of police Henry Kintu affirmed that they received information that Tayebwa, 32, resident of Kanombe cell in Buyanja Sub County was moving with machetes and knives threatening to kill residents which forced security to arrest him and conduct a search his home.

SP Kintu confirmed that when the search was conducted, they found out that Tayebwa had one hectare of marijuana which with the help of locals they managed to destroy.

SP Kintu warned people against use and planting of marijuana, noting that it increases criminal rate in the district and whoever shall be caught planting or using marijuana while be dealt with as the law demands.