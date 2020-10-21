The African Union Mission In Somalia (AMISOM) Sector One Commander, Brigadier General Richard Otto has concluded a long weeks’ assessment of troops in his area of command and operation.

Brig Otto commenced the noble task with troops of Battle Group XXIX (29) that protect the coastal town of South West State and Barawe sector.

“As part of my command and routine obligation, am pleased with the combat readiness and effectiveness. We continue to degrade the enemy capabilities and the will to fight. The zeal enables us to pre-empt attacks and destroy enemy Improvised Explosive Devices(IEDs),”said Gen Otto.

The thirteen years of AMISOM operations, with UPDF deploying in Banadir, Lower Shabelle and parts of Middle Juba State regions, has seen the troops secure key Main Supply Routes, protect civilians and key installations among others.

It has also liberated coastal towns of Barawe, Marka and most recently the bridge town of Janaale.

Brig Otto attributed the current acceleration of social-economic activities in the capital city Mogadishu and other coastal towns of Somalia to relative security and peace ushered through brotherly sacrifice of troops, Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) and mission multiple players.

“We continue to embrace the comprehensive and holistic approach to security and peace combining all options, in the long journey to realization of stabilization” Brig Otto asserted.

Gen Otto’s field inspection of troops comes at a time when Somalia is preparing to hold national general elections. AMISOM shall play a supportive role to Somali National Security Forces and partners to ensure that the electoral process is secure.

The Contingent Commander updated the troops on both regional and national security and development aspects.

He informed the troops of their constitutional right to vote *as* long as they have registered.

He commended the troops for the high morale despite adjusting the rotation cycle of AMISOM.

Gen Otto also lauded his subordinate commanders and key staff officers for adhering to and implementing the COVID19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Gen Otto attributed the good virus containment to the focused leadership both at AMISOM and Uganda who issued timely guidelines, messages on practical and preventive measures to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Troops were reminded to always respect and promote the strategic partnership with the people since the force derives its strength from them.

The Contingent Commander was accompanied by key senior commanders and staff officers