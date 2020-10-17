Perez Rumanzi,a renowned Daily Monitor Publication correspondent for Ntungamo and Rukungiri districts was on Friday duly nominated to contest for Ntungamo Municipality MP seat on Forum for Democratic change(FDC) ticket to unseat the incumbent Gerald Karuhanga who is contesting on Alliance for National Transformation ticket.

Before joining Daily monitor on August 9th, 2006, Rumanzi worked for Red Pepper from 2004-2006 Mbarara and later joined Radio West in 2006-2012 in a morning show named Owakutangaheru and Radio play of Binshobeire.

He will be facing Karuhanga, Yonah Musinguzi Bikwasizehi NRM flag Bearer, Bishanga Moses Kafumba, Ampereza Hillary and Edward Beyendeza Bekunda all independents.

Speaking to the press shortly after nomination, Rumanzi noted that it was regrettable for the removal of term and age limits in the 1995 constitution promising to agitate for its restoration.

He challenged fellow journalists across the country to involve in active politics saying that it’s high time for them they participated because there was time for poetry, writers, and musicians in Apartheid in South Africa and now it’s time for journalists to contribute a brick to the development of their country.

Rumanzi appealed to the fellow candidates in the race to promote sanity rather than promoting violence because this is election of ideas but not violence.

Other journalists nominated on Friday included Namanya Santrina Kachene who pledged to advocate for the less privileged people especially the voters of Ruhaama East County who has been left behind for so long.

Kachene who is also Manager Boona FM Rukungiri noted with his exposure to the community he could not contest in any political party.

He noted that he is coming to reclaim his victory since in 2016, elections were marred by violence and cheating therefore he stood again to serve the people of Ruhaama East and his symbol is a radio.

Nuwagaba Isaac who worked for Vision group Kabale also pledged to create more jobs for all people through the restoration of Ankole Kingdom which was abolished in 1966 by former president Dr Milton Obote.

Nuwagaba who was nominated for Ruhaama West County said that after the abolition of Kingdoms in Uganda, other kingdoms were restored and are being supported by the government with funds but Ankole Kingdom was never restored.

The nominations ended peacefully at exactly 5:00PM with 24 candidates nominated but only one aspirant in the names of Robert Muhangi an independent candidate for Kajara County missed out due to being late according to the district returning officer Robert Beine.