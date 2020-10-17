One of the roles of the Members of Parliament is to represent the views of their constituents in the august house.
Unfortunately, their some few legislators who have completely failed to air out any view on the floor of parliament and one may wonder whether their voters don’t have any queries or their representatives don’t just feel like passing any word while in parliament.
Here is a list of MPs who never uttered a single word during plenary sessions of the 10th parliament:
1. Kato Lubwama- Lubaga South
2. Simeo Nsubuga Muwanga- Kasanda South
3. Judith Babirye- Buikwe
4. Paul Musoke Sebulime- Njeru Municipality
5. Ronald Kibuule- Mukono North
6. Dennis Galabuzi- Busiro North
7. Carolyne Birungi Nanyondo- Kyamuswa
8. David Lukyamuzi Kalwanga- Busujju
9. Aboud Kitatta- Bukoto West
10.Peace Kusasira Kanyesigye- Mukono
11. Sam Kutesa Kuhamba-Mawogola North
12. Amos Mandera- Buyamba/ Rakai
13. Lydia Mirembe-Butambala
14. Cissy Namujju- Lwengo Woman MP
15. Sarah Babirye Kityo- Youth MP Central Region
