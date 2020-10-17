One of the roles of the Members of Parliament is to represent the views of their constituents in the august house.

Unfortunately, their some few legislators who have completely failed to air out any view on the floor of parliament and one may wonder whether their voters don’t have any queries or their representatives don’t just feel like passing any word while in parliament.

Here is a list of MPs who never uttered a single word during plenary sessions of the 10th parliament:

1. Kato Lubwama- Lubaga South 2. Simeo Nsubuga Muwanga- Kasanda South 3. Judith Babirye- Buikwe 4. Paul Musoke Sebulime- Njeru Municipality 5. Ronald Kibuule- Mukono North 6. Dennis Galabuzi- Busiro North 7. Carolyne Birungi Nanyondo- Kyamuswa 8. David Lukyamuzi Kalwanga- Busujju 9. Aboud Kitatta- Bukoto West 10.Peace Kusasira Kanyesigye- Mukono 11. Sam Kutesa Kuhamba-Mawogola North 12. Amos Mandera- Buyamba/ Rakai 13. Lydia Mirembe-Butambala 14. Cissy Namujju- Lwengo Woman MP 15. Sarah Babirye Kityo- Youth MP Central Region