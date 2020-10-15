Celebrated musician – cum politician Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone has stunningly revealed that he is still hurting over the hostile rejection of his Kampala City mayoral bid by Bobi Wine’s National Unity Platform party.

Chameleone recently unsuccessfully underwent NUP’s vetting process for the position of Kampala City Lord Mayorship where he was rejected in favour of Kawempe North MP Latif Ssebagala.

Even when Ssebagala opted out of the race two days after his endorsement by NUP, Chameleone was still bypassed as Kampala Woman MP Nabilah Ssempala Naggayi was considered to replace the controversial lawmaker who incidentally happens to be her brother in law.

Chameleone was however able to compose himself and declared that his political ambitions would not die just because of his NUP rejection. He opted to run as an independent while also maintaining his support for Robert Kyagulanyi’s presidential bid.

The show of no bad blood with Kyagulanyi had suggested that the legendary singer had forgiven and forgotten his bitter experience at Kamwokya before Thursday morning when he revealed he was still hurting.

“One thing that pains me a lot up to now is that those people at Kamwokya had used my Catholic religion against me. It true because they released a document to the effect that I was rejected because I am not a Moslem like my brother Latif Ssebagala. I was so devastated and I won’t forgive anybody for it,” Chameleone explained during his morning interview with Danstan Busulwa on BBS TV.

He insisted further that had it been the people to decide who was the right person for the party flag, he was confident they would have outrightly voted for him ahead of Ssebagala.