The long wait over who would be the Forum for Democratic Change [FDC] party’s presidential flag bearer in next year’s general elections finally came to an exciting end with Party president Eng. Patrick Amuriat Oboi taking the day following his lone rival Chairman Wasswa Biriggwa opting out of the race just hours to the polls on Thursday.

The two men stepped forward for the challenge after party godfather Kizza Besigye openly rejected the numerous appeals from party members to volunteer for the fifth successive time in the next year’s Presidential quest.

Amuriat’s victory now means he is destined to be the top man at both Najjanankumbi and in the public eye as Besigye gradually moves towards getting significantly phased out of affairs of the party he formed through sweat and blood.

There is no question about the former Museveni’s personal physician’s remarkable role in keeping his former master’s Government on tenterhooks for the last twenty years, moving closer to ending the now 34 years rule on more than once.

Unfortunately, the former bush war soldier sees now to be the right time for him to give way for others to carry on with what he is genuinely credited for starting – the revolution to bring down Gen. Museveni.

Engineer Patrick Amuriat Oboi alias POA as he is commonly known at Najjanankumbi and beyond, doesn’t only carry the flag but he is also the reigning party president. It was only after he announced his intentions to take part in the party primaries for the presidential flag that he handed over the party presidency to Lubaga Division Mayor Joyce Nabbosa Ssebuggwawo, who occupies the office in an acting capacity.

The development announces a new era away from the one superintendent over by the mighty man from Rwakabengo, which has been characterised by numerous achievements like transforming the party from nothing to the biggest Opposition political party in the country and keeping the Museveni regime at tenterhooks for the last 20 years.

He has also remarkably been credited for influencing historical changes in Museveni’s administration for the greater benefit of the common people. He is for instance hailed for the removal of the inhumane graduated tax and the introduction of free primary education, along with the free medical services to the public as they had been in his his 2001 and 2006 election campaigns before being taken on by the government.

Besigye however leaves the party in a storm. There have been unprecedented challenges at Najjanankumbi that Amuriat – the villager as he commonly refers himself will be tasked to sail through them.

Gen. Gregory Mugisha Muntu’s decamping the party had largely been accounted on Amuriat for it’s his (Muntu’s) defeat at his hands in 2017 that sparked the mass exodus at Najjanankumbi from which the party is yet to heal fully.

This would be followed by defections of members notable among whom include; Abdul Katuntu of Bugweri, Winnie Kizza of Kasese, Nabila Ssempala of Kampala, Odonga Otto of Aruu among others, who have left the party during POA’s reign.

The rise of Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu and his People Power Movement would pose the greatest challenge to the second most influential party going by representation in Parliament as it for now shifts the focus from attaining national leadership to consolidating it’s position as the major opposition party.

Kyagulanyi, a known Besigye loyalist seemed destined for a role in the FDC at the time he was elected MP before opting to form his own movement.

People Power which later metamorphosed into the National Unity Platform has significantly reduced FDC’s national appeal with many projecting that it could lose it’s position as the minority party in the eleventh Parliament unless a miracle happens.

But Amuriat has been barked by many within FDC to steer the party out of the current hiccups and finally deliver it to safety.

Nathan Mandala Mafabi – the Party’s Secretary General says there is no doubt Amuriat is the right man for the task at hand owing to his commendable fighting spirit that has kept the party afloat despite the numerous challenges since taking up leadership in 2017.

Besigye’s insistence that he is not quitting for good offers some hope to some worried party members as it guarantees his role in helping the new supreme leader with more mentorship as the latter has always made his admiration for the four time Presidential challenger whom he referred to as his political mentor in his acceptance speech this week.

All the said, the existence of FDC and getting it back on the course to claim the presidency will largely depend on how effective Amuriat handles the affairs at Najjanankumbi and how much Besigye gets involved in the process.