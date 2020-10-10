Kabale District youth have today decided not to vote for the NRM flagbearer for Western youth member of Parliament after they allegedly received bribes from all candidates who were contesting.

The delegates who had gathered to vote at Uganda college of commerce institute in Kabale Municipality were surprised after learning that voting was by lining,not secret ballot.

One delegate who preferred to talk on condition of anonymity told our reporter that each delegate had received atleast Shs 100,000 from each of the fourteen candidates and found it hard to choose who to vote.

“We had no choice, me I have bagged Shs 900,000 from the candidates..so who would I vote yet he has agents here?if it was secret ballot,I would vote,” the delegate said.

However,the Kabale NRM youth league chairperson Sheikh Kassim Kamugisha said they shunned the election because four of their colleagues were missing in the register.

“We wouldn’t vote because our colleagues were not in the register. We shall vote after the Secretariat has decided our fate, ” Kamugisha said .

The NRM party was selecting parliamentary legislators for special interest Groups in the country.

The Western youth member of Parliament has attracted atleast 14 candidates.