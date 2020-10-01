Next Media Chief News Editor Joyce Bagala has resigned from her job to join active politics ahead of 2021 general elections.

Earlier this week, Bagala was confirmed as flag bearer for the National Unity Platform (NUP) to contest for Mityana Woman Member of Parliament seat which is currently occupied by ICT Minister Judith Nabakooba.

In 2016, Bagala contested for the same seat on a Democratic Party ticket but she was trounced by Nabakooba.

“Next Media’s head of news Joyce Bagala Ntwatwa has resigned to join active politics she’s standing against Judith Nabakooba on NUP ticket. Dalton Espial Kaweesa has succeeded her as the news News Manager.

My Joyce Bagala Go and Win. 💪💪 Wish you well boss lady,” Farish Magembe, a reporter at NBS TV posted on his social media page on Thursday.

Bagala joined NBS TV in 2016 and has been the flagship anchor of Amasengejje, the 7pm Luganda news broadcast. She also worked at Radio One and Akaboozi.