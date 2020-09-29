The chairperson of the Equal Opportunities Chairperson Sylvia Muwebwa Ntambi is planning to skip court appearance tomorrow Wednesday on grounds that she is sick, this website has learnt.

Sylvia Ntambi was directed to appear before the anti-corruption court tomorrow Wednesday September 30, 2020 at 9:00 Am to answer 25 graft charges.

She is the accused number 10 on the charge sheet. The 9 others appeared before the same court on 21st September to plead to the charges.

However, sources close to the embattled EOC boss reveals that Sylvia Ntambi has forged medical documents which her lawyers will table before court to deceive that their client is sick and unable to appear in person.

It is indicated that this is a ploy by Mrs. Ntambi to hoodwink court yet she is well and not sick as of today.

By Tuesday afternoon, Ntambi was at speaker Rebecca Kadaga’s office at parliament to seek for protection from the looming prosecution.

Ntambi and nine other employees of the commission face 25 counts of causing financial loss, conspiracy to defraud, embezzlement, corruption, and abuse of office.

Her co-accused are Ms Agnes Enid Kamahoro, 48, the senior personal secretary, Mr Moses Mugabe, 38, a senior monitoring and evaluation officer, Mr Mujuni Mpitsi, 49, secretary, Ms Harriet Byangire, 37, a senior accountant, Mr Ronnie Kwesiga, 33, acting accounts assistant, Mr Evans Jjemba, 35, principal compliance officer, Mr Manasseh Kwihangana, 39, a senior compliance officer.

Others are Ms Sarah Nassanga, 43, an office attendant and Mr Nicholas Sunday Olwor, 51, an undersecretary.

The chief government prosecutor said Ms Ntambi’s negligence led to gross mismanagement of the commission’s funds between July 2018 and April 2019.

Ms Ntambi, Ms Kamahoro and Mr Mpitsi between January 6, 2019 and April 30, 2019, allegedly conspired to defraud government of more than Shs9m. Under the charge of abuse of office, Mr Mugabe, Mr Mpitsi and Mr Kwihangana are accused of abusing their authority when they fraudulently processed, requisitioned and approved Shs29m in January last year purportedly for undertaking sensitisation programmes in Karamoja Sub-region whereas not.

In a separate count, Ms Kamahoro, Mr Mpitsi, and Mr Olwor in December 2018, allegedly processed, requisitioned and approved Shs19m purportedly for development of the first and second draft of Equal Opportunities Commission HIV/Aids workplace policy, knowing their acts would cause government a financial loss.