The NRM Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba has addressed an interactive meeting at St Mary’s Lwamagaali Primary School, Lwamagaali Village, Butemba Sub County in Kyankwanzi District.

During the meeting on Thursday, SG Lumumba met several NRM party leaders including District Executive Committee members (DEC), NRM Sub county chairpersons, members who contested for Member of Parliament positions, LCV Chairperson, District Councillors, Mayors and LC III chairpersons in the recently concluded party primaries.

The NRM Secretary General called upon the party members to avoid forming cliques within the party, but preach reconciliation amongst themselves to steer development within the party structures and country at large.

“Do not form cliques but let us work together to strengthen and develop our party structures. Let’s preach reconciliation whenever we get misunderstandings amongst ourselves,” she noted.

The Secretary General cautioned the leadership about spoiling and tarnishing the legacy of the party by being involved in unlawful acts such as electoral malpractice and warned that whoever is found guilty of being involved in such acts will face the long arm of the law.

“Those who tempered with the results will be investigated and brought to book. If we don’t do this, we are erasing the legacy of our party and also against our core principles as a party,” she said.

The Secretary General then tasked the district leaders led by the Woman MP Hon Anna Maria Nakabirwa to gather evidence of all those who violated the electoral Process so that they can see how to avoid the same in future.

On her part, the NRM chairperson who also doubles as the District Woman MP Hon Anna Maria Nakabirwa thanked the Secretary General for sparing time despite her busy schedule to interact with the party leaders. She noted that such gestures further strengthens the party and creates a connection with the lower party leadership.

Mr Kaboyo David Matthew, the Kyankwanzi Resident District Commissioner assured the Secretary General that he would follow up on all cases registered during the primaries and all those found guilty will be brought to book accordingly.

The meeting was also attended by the Party’s Director for Information, Publicity and Public Relations Hon Emmanuel Lumala Dombo and Counsel Charles Egou Engwau, the Executive assistant to the Secretary General among others.