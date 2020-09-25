The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) presidential flag bearer Maj Gen (Rtd) Mugisha Muntu has warned the founder and former president National Unity platform Moses Nkonge Kibalama that the state is going do whatever it takes to ensure that he regrets why he handed over the party to musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

A few months ago Kibalama handed over NUP to Bobi Wine but a few days ago a video made rounds on social media in which Kibalama was heard saying that the USD5 million (Ssh18.5 billion) deal they had with Bobi Wine to make him the party president failed to materialise thus deciding to repossess what originally belonged to him.

“After a long period of the people power group threatening me and failing to adhere to the memorandum of understanding made between us and the people power group we have made a decision to retain NUP since Mr Kyagulanyi and his group cannot follow the objectives of the party,” said Kibalama the founder of the National Unity Reconciliation and Development Party (NURDP) that has since evolved into NUP.

Reacting to uncertainties surrounding the Kamwokya based NUP, Gen Muntu said that since the political environment for the opposition is hostile, Kibalama must be ready to face alot of complications at all angles until he does what the state wants him to do.

“By the time we formed our party, my friend Hon Kyagulanyi was still in the pressure movement wave (People power) and when they decided to make a party it was impossible for them and the only option was to get another party however they didn’t do due diligence on the foundation of the party so that you know that under whatever circumstances, you do not get the problem,” Muntu said.

“They landed on NUP, the unfortunate thing is that what I see now, I have a feeling that the regime is putting a lot of pressure on those founding members of NUP and if they remain as aggressive as they seem to be then they are going to cause a problem to NUP,” he said.

Meanwhile on Friday Kibalama appeared before the court for cross-examination and unfortunately, he ate his own words when he said he was not the one who appeared in the video. He also reiterated that a party is not for sale, and he has never sold the party to anyone.

Bobi Wine, the current presidential flag bearer for NUP said that Kibalama was tortured.

“In the simple chat, I had with Kibalama, he was tortured, he told me that his nails were cut off, He also told me that the video he made he was on gunpoint, I want to beseech you all Ugandans both here and in the diaspora to pray for Mr Kibalama who is in danger,” he said.