After days of protests, finally State Minister for Labour, Mr Mwesigwa Rukutana has been declared winner of the National Resistance Movement party primaries for Rushenyi County parliamentary flag, beating his closest rival by only 20 votes.

For over a week, President Museveni’s birth place, Ntungamo district has experienced protests, whereby Ntungamo-Kabale road was even blocked for days as protesters demanded that the final poll results be released.

On Wednesday, NRM electoral commission chairman Dr Tanga Odoi finally declared Mr Rukutana winner having polled 25,310 votes which is 46.27.%, while his opponent Naome Kabasharira collected 25,290 votes representing 46.23%.

The others in the race were Niwahereza Nicolus, Nahabwe Job, Beingana Norman Kashereka, and Elia Rwagara Mwesigwa .

The difference between Mr Rukutana and Ms Kabasharira was just 20 votes.

This constituency is one of the areas that needed more scrutiny following confusion and violence which accompanied the NRM primaries.

Ms Naome Kabasharira had been declared winner at some point, which led to Rukutana rejecting the results.