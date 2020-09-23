The Ntungamo Woman MP Beatrice Rwakimaari who lost the in the recently concluded National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries race to Jocelyn Kamateneti Bata has finally conceded defeat.

Rwakimmari who has been in parliament for 15 years (2001,2006 and 2016) noted that she will neither go to court nor file a petition contesting the results saying that by working for the good of the people of Ntungamo District someone doesn’t only need to be a leader.

She was humiliated by Kamateneti who garnered 101,017 votes against Hon. Rwakimaari’s 70,149 votes followed by Namara Meron Bukoni who got 4,499 votes and in fourth position was Twinomugisha Winnie Niyo got 2,972 votes.

She noted that she can work for the people without being a legislator , noting that this time will have ample time to lobby for the people of Ntungamo District.

Meanwhile, the Ntungamo District chairperson Dennis Singahache Simpson has warned his political closest rivals to promote unity of the party and work for the betterment of the district instead of witch haunting him over recent defeat in NRM primaries.

He noted that all politicians who were defeated in the NRM elections are still legitimate until mid next year therefore they should be supported in order to fulfill the NRM manifesto.

Singahache who also conceded defeat said that he will hand over the chairmanship seat on May 26th 2021.

The NRM election official declared Mucunguzi Samuel Rwakigoba Ssalongo a Radio West Journalist the winner with 68,251 votes defeating the incumbent Singahache, who polled 33,151.

Tom Muhoozi, who was said to be favored by powerful hands in the politically fragile district, came third with 21,964 and Mpumwire Magambo came last with 19,728.