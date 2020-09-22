Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze has revealed why she is supporting Forum for Democratic Party (FDC)’s Erias Lukwago for Kampala City Lord Mayor seat instead of National Unity Platform (NUP)’s Latif Ssebagala.

Nambooze, a NUP member said she has a long standing relationship with the current Lukwago and that why she will be officially requesting her party leadership in Kamwokya to allow her side with the current Lord Mayor in the forthcoming general elections.

The development follows a claim from one of the social media online blog which alleged that the legislator had attacked her party for fronting Ssebagala against Lukwago.

“Stories like these written by the enemy’s propaganda sites should be understood as just meant to incite us and cause conflicts. I haven’t discussed Latf’s candidature anywhere,I said and I state it here again…that I have a long standing relationship with my brother the Lord Mayor and I will humbly request my leaders in NUP to excuse me on that post and allow me to side with Erias Lukwago on that election. Hon Nsereko is my blood brother….but I have never stood with him even once on a political platform and I won’t do it even this time,” Nambooze said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“The way I don’t expect Nsereko to come to Mukono to support my opponent is the same way I won’t join the NUP campaign in Kampala Central. The other seem to be speculations written only to create controversies around me…And this is one of the tricks the Junta gang is employing to keep us in conflicts all the time.

There are thousands of vacancies up for grabs by NUP, why should one high light only those led by my brother. As much as these people moves to fault me for not supporting Comrade” Nnyanzi a brother to Hon Kyagulanyi” the same media house would have been fair to me because I’m equally faced with an election involving my brother. The fact of the matter is that I have hundreds of constituency so why does one concentrate on those were we have Challenges,” she added.