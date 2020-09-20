The National Resistance Movement (NRM)’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) led by party chairperson Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has constituted an Election Disputes Tribunal consisting of 20 Advocates headed by Mr. Barata Enock to expeditiously hear and determine all the election petitions.

The NRM Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba made the revelation this Sunday during the weekly Press conference held at the Party headquarters. She however declined to disclose the identities of the 20 advocates adding, “it’s a strategy to keep such details undisclosed for the petitioners to face them on the very day of hearing their cases”.

SG Lumumba said, the National Chairman will also set up panels of eminent persons in the various NRM Political Zones to carry out and conduct fact finding and reconciliation mechanisms among the members that participated in the Party Primaries. “They will report back to CEC for appropriate action”, she said.

SG TO ENDORSE FLAG BEARERS

The Secretary General is to commence the process of endorsing nomination forms for Flag bearers this Monday. This exercise will only cover Flag bearers whose elections were not challenged for the positions of District Chairpersons and Members of Parliament.

She has delegated the National Treasurer Rose Namayanja Nsereko to endorse the Parliamentary Flag bearers from Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono districts. The Deputy Secretary General Hon Richard Todwong will handle the rest of the country.

The NRM District Chairpersons will endorse the flag bearers for positions of LCV Chairpersons and District Councillors while the NRM Sub County Chairpersons handle LCIII Chairpersons and Councillors. All these will act on delegated responsibility by the SG.

In districts where the delegated chairpersons contested and won the primaries should leave the responsibility to their Vice Chairpersons to do the endorsement.

SG Lumumba further guided that the IGP’s office will investigate the cases of criminal nature as per the Presidential directive.