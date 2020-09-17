Police from Kira road have arrested 20 supporters of the National Unity Platform(NUP) over illegal procession.

The protestors were on Thursday demonstrating state’s actions of not arresting Charles Olima alias Sipapa who attacked their headquarters at Kamwokya.

On 30th August and 15th September 2020 Sipapa with his men attacked NUP supporters at their offices at Contafrica zone Kamwokya II Parish Central Division in Kampala City.

Sipapa who was with two other colleagues, armed but clad in causal outfits, packed in the middle of the road and when road users asked them to clear the way, they responded by firing live bullets.

Now NUP supporters mobilized by Fred Nyanzi Sentamu(Bobi Wine’s brother) carried out a procession holding placards demanding for the arrest of Sipapa for the two incidents of shooting at their base.

According to Patrick Onyango, Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, the group blocked the Old Kira Road with logs, burning tyres to prevent any other road user to access it which prompted Police to apprehend.

So far 20 people have been arrested and Onyango says that it’s believed that all tyres used in the demonstration were picked from Nyanzi’s building.

“According to intelligence reports, received more tyres are being ferried, fortunately, Police have resorted order in the area and business has returned to normal. We want to urge NUP supporters that the government has institutions where they can channel their grievances other than taking the law in their hands,” he said.

Onyango added that the suspects’ case files will be processed and submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions for court processes.

However although police have arrested their colleagues, NUP supporters, have vowed to continue demonstrating until Sipapa is arrested.

On matters of arrested Sipapa, the spokesperson of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), ASP Atwiine Charles said investigations are ongoing and if the truth is found he will be arrested.

“We have not yet seen evidence all that we have comes from the social media we have received any physical complaint that Sipapa did something wrong but since we get some incites from the internet we are investigating the matter,” he said.