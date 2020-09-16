Events Promoter Balaam Barugahara has responded to Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze who described him as a useful idiot.

Balaam was yesterday a guest on NBS TV’s Barometer political show and one of the panelists Nambooze gave him a ‘warm’ welcome by roasting him. She said he was President Yoweri Museveni’s ‘useful idiot’ who propagandizes his master’s cause without grasping the undercurrents of his mission.

Nambooze said the Radio4 proprietor didn’t deserve to appear on a serious political show like ‘Barometer’ and that he is supposed to be on entertainment shows with his unserious talks.

“When I entered here and saw Balaam I thought it was a Saturday that I made a mistake and came for Uncut Sabula, in that show they make interviews on musicians. I want to warn you [moderator] that stop bringing Balaam and the people of his caliber to this show, they belong to Uncut Sabula. This man just came to confuse Ugandans,” the legislator said.

“I’m not abusing Balaam, but people like him are called useful idiots, they just serve their masters without knowing their end mission. President Museveni described people like Balaam in his ‘Sowing the Mustard seed’ book. He said that when Binaisa was President, he made State House a place of brokering deals and that’s what Balaam is doing now days.”

However, Balaam has since retaliated by branding Nambooze a political piglet which moves from one party to another.

” Lets learn to be tolerant to all sorts of statements. Atleast am not a political piglet which shift from party to party on waves and opportunistic movement.A useful idiot is better than a political piglet which eats on every plate,” Balaam said on Wednesday while commenting on a one Titus Seruga’s Facebook post.