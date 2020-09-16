After labeling events promoter Balaam Barugahara as a useful idiot, the Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze has given the true meaning of the term.

While appearing on NBS TV’s Barometer political show on Tuesday, Nambooze said, ““I’m not abusing Balaam, but people like him are called useful idiots, they just serve their masters without knowing their end mission. President Museveni described people like Balaam in his ‘Sowing the Mustard seed’ book. He said that when Binaisa was President, he made State House a place of brokering deals and that’s what Balaam is doing now days.”

Now through her Facebook page, the legislator explained why she had to call Balaam a useful idiot and what the term means.

She said, in wikipedia a useful idiot is defined as a person perceived as propagandizing for a cause without fully comprehending the cause’s goals, and who is cynically used by the cause’s leaders.

“The term was originally used during the Cold War to describe non-communists regarded as susceptible to communist propaganda and manipulation.The term has often been attributed to Vladimir Lenin. The idiocy talked about is for this person not knowing the evil plan the people he is serving have against the side he would have naturally belonged to…For example a dog is a useful idiot when it’s used by man to hunt down other animals. Such people are useful to the oppressor,” Nambooze said on Wednesday.

“The oppressor will use such a human being,exploit, place him in controversies and at times expose him to danger, hate and disrepute….Act as a betrayer of the group seeking to resist the aggressor as he gets deployed fully against his own and later drop him as a “useless idiot”. Does Balaam for example know what Mr.Museveni is plotting against all of us Ugandans? Yet Balaam suspended all what he was doing to run around as a devilish character using money to recruit for the Junta. Monetising politics is one of the most dangerous things, a true cancer that lays ground for endemic corruption that deeply harm the Nation.”