Paliisa Woman Member of Parliament Faith Alupo has allegedly succumbed to Covid-19.

The MP passed on from Mulago National Referral Hospital, at a section gazetted to treat VVIP Covid-19 patients, sources said on Tuesday.

The 10th Parliament confirmed the development on social media, tweeting: “Parliament has learnt with sorrow of the untimely death of Hon Faith Alupo, Woman MP for Pallisa District which occurred at Mulago Hospital. May her soul rest in eternal peace.”

The NRM mp had been in the house for 2 years having been decared Mp in June, 2018.

This came after the EC nullified the FDC Candidate Achola Osupelem, for using nomination names that did not tally with those on her academic qualification.

Currently, Uganda has 4,978 cumulative confirmed cases of covid-19 with 56 registered deaths.