Maria’s Cargo proprietor arrested for being in possession of counterfeit money worth Shs80m

Police is holding Maria Nakaweesi, a businesswoman and a special hire driver, Umaru Lutaaya, for being in possession of counterfeit money.

Nakaweesi is the proprietor of Maria’s Cargo, a company that helps business ppeople to ship goods from China to Uganda.

The duo were arrested on Sunday after intelligence agencies got information about the illegal activities they were about to be involved in.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango says the duo was arrested along Kayunga Road and detained at Mukono Police Station.

“They were moving in a motor vehicle registration number UBD 902Y, Raum.

On searching the vehicle they were found with counterfeit of US dollars 243 notes of 100 bills equivalent of US$24,300 (over Shs80m) , metallic box containing some chemicals and others, “said Onyango in a statement on Monday.

” The case is being investigated by CID headquarters.Earlier, Robert Ssesazi, 38, a businessman at Nabugabo Arcade and a resident of Buziga, Makindye Division had reported a case of kidnap of Maria Nakaweesi, 40. This case no longer stands as she is in lawful custody over offence of counterfeits.”