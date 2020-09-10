It is a fact Mukono Municipality lawmaker Betty Nambooze Bakireke is gifted with words. This is one thing she shares with her National Unity Platform leader, Robert Kyagulanyi who has popularized street slang in his songs.

Nambooze not only baptized President Museveni “Bosco” after the MTN advert that portrayed a man using its money services despite having no clue about shopping in a supermarket! Museveni recently acknowledged his nickname when he said, he doesn’t care if people called him “Bosco”.

Now the Mukono iron lady is at it again.

The ministry of health recently released on media a new COVID-19 advert with a message that if one didn’t comply with Standard operating procedures, they would be reported to their mothers. “Nja kuloopa ewa mama wo”, the advert says.

Nambooze has picked on that on her social media, saying, for everything bad the government has done, she will report officials responsible to their “mothers”.

When Watchdog reached her asking why she has taken that route, Nambooze says, “This is where Uganda has reached”.

“The deeper meaning of the message is a vote of no confidence in the law enforcing organs that people now fear their mothers more than they public health laws and regulations,” Nambooze told Watchdog.

She explained that by releasing an advert on a pandemic as dangerous as Covid-19 was a sign that in Uganda, “the legal threats can no longer influence people”.

Nambooze said the message in the advert has inspired her to start a campaign of reminding government officials that they shame their mothers in mismanaging affairs of the state.

She said officials who practice steal public funds or abuse human rights, among other ills, are a disgrace to their mothers who raised them.

“It clearly shows they were raised poorly.” She explained.

However, for those officials who fear to look bad before their mothers, she would continue reminding them that their mothers were watching and mothers cannot hide their displeasure if their children were doing evil.