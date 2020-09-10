RelatedPosts No Content Available

The Parliamentary Commission in June, 2020 expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of the construction works of the new chamber which was expected to be completed in July 2020. The Shs206 billion project started in August 2017 and is being undertaken by Roko Construction Limited.

The building is expected provide more space and offices compared to the current chambers. It will increase the number of seats for the legislators from the current 100 to 600. It will have 9 floors comprising an ultra-modern museum, state of the art archiving facility and gallery and others.

In June 2019, the construction works stalled pending the approval of an altered design by the Solicitor General which came through on September 26th 2019 paving way for the work to resume.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, her Deputy Jacob Oulanyah, Leader of Opposition, Betty Aol Ocan and other Parliamentary Commissioners toured the site only to find that the contractor has only completed three and half of the 9 levels.

Kadaga wondered why the contractor was employing skeleton staff when work is way behind schedule “On my way to office, I always peep in and I see only a handful of staff. I advise you to consider night shifts, if you are to finish in the extra one year extension,” she said.

And that has also been the case at Aga Khan Hospital construction site where Roko was supposed to have completed the Mock-up building by the start of January 2020. There has been zero progress on the site. Roko had even failed to pay its own subcontractors forcing Aga Khan to directly pay these subcontractors.

At all sites, which are contracted by Roko lack of materials, unpaid workers and a consistent decline in the construction company’s standards. In the past years, Roko has been the household name when it comes to construction but now word has it that it may not survive to see 2021.

“Unless they accept the offer on the table from Dott Services. Dott had approached them to bail them out. The view is that Dott would concentrate on the roads while Roko would continue with the structures. That too however would be Dott’s worst blunder. Because there’s no more Roko to buy. It’s all gone,” a source at the Roko Kawempe site told a local news website BigEye.ug.

Towards the end of last month, Roko’s directors met to let go of one of their own. A heart-broken and teary Brigitte Koehler stood up on her feet and announced; “Willie you have to go. We are here because of you. You came to take us to greatness, you have left us in the grave. But if letting you go is the last chance at saving Roko, we must give it a shot.” Ever since Willie Swanepoel joined the company, Roko lost it all.

“Willie played like a mafia. He had been involved in many construction battles. He was street smart, he knew his way out of every situation. He could play clients by his strings. They all had to dance to his music. Willie could wake up and stop a project claiming non-payment or some other excuse. For all the projects, like Parliament, he’d already been paid upfront for no work done,” a source narrates. “At first, he was really bringing in the money, doing all the cash flow. But at some point, the gamble catches up with you. When clients get to a point when they decide enough is enough, and accept to count their losses, then you know your days are numbered. That’s what happened for Roko.”

The company has also been blacklisted by the biggest of companies in Uganda.All government ministries were put on notice never to invite Roko for any bidding process. Ministry of Finance made it clear that Roko and government tenders should never mix. That’s why despite its financial crests, Roko still went ahead to make a donation to Ministry of Health during COVID-19 hoping that would clear up its name.

Roko dragged to Court:

On the other hand, has been given 15 days within which it must defend itself over accusations of failing to clear supplied paint worth more than Shs336 million.

In a case filed at Commercial Division of the High Court , Specialised Coating Uganda Limited, accuses Roko Construction of refusing or ignoring to pay money for products supplied on different sites.

Court documents indicate that Roko contracted Specialised Coating Uganda to supply and apply paint on two of its sites including Imperial Mall in Entebbe and Namugongo Martyrs Shrine.

According to summons dated September 8, and signed by the Court Registrar , Roko Construction has 15 days to explain itself, failure of which, a judgement will be entered in their absence.