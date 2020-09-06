Former Minister without portfolio Hajj Abdul Nadduli has accused Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) National Coordinator Gen Salim Saleh of robbing his son’s victory in the NRM primaries.

Nadduli’s son Jakana Sulaiman Nadduli was defeated by Syda Bbumba in the party primaries for Nakaseke North parliamentary seat. The elections took place on Friday.

During an interview with Delta TV on Saturday, the former Luwero district chairperson accused Gen Saleh of assisting Bbumba to rig votes on gun point. Bbumba was Finally declared winner late at Night amidst heavy deployment of army officers.

“As one of the pioneers of NRM, this what they have paid me. Obote told us that what will lead to Mengo’s downfall, will be from Mengo and that came to pass. And today I have proved that what will lead to the downfall of NRM will be within. It will not be those of Bobi Wine, Besigye, no. It will be Museveni and his brother Saleh,” Nadduli said.

“Its Museveni and Saleh behind the woes of some NRM members during the party primaries. They had candidates which they supported at the expense of others. I looked at Gen Saleh, he arrived at the tallying centre at around 11pm and the results were announced at 2am in the morning. What was he doing here?,” he wondered.