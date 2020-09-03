For the past few days, there have been internal fights within the National Resistance Movement (NRM) over missing members’ registers ahead of the party primaries.

A good number of names of members are missing in the party register which could cost them their votes during Friday’s primaries for parliamentary flag bearers.

Now, President Yoweri Museveni has issued guidance which could act as a solution to the chaotic election process.

In a statement to all NRM Branch (village) Executive Committees, Museveni said that all known party members not in register should be allowed to vote in primaries.

“The active participation by NRM members in party activities is a core principle that is enshrined in the NRM constitution.According to Article 9 of the constitution , it is the right and indeed the duty of every member of the party to take part in NRM primary elections.

The constitution under Article 22 (5)(g) further mandates the NRM Branches (villages) to keep a permanent register of the branch members. I have however, continued to receive complaints regarding the non-existence of registers in some villages and the exclusion from the registers of a significant number of party members. I am informed that the latter was done during the process of compiling the National register. This issue can be resolved if we stick to the principles and policies of the NRM party that are contained in our constitution,”Museveni who is also the NRM party national Chairman said on Wednesday.

From such background, Museveni noted that any NRM member whose name is not on the party register shall be added immediately in order to be permitted to vote.

“Where there are no registers , the Branch (village) Executive Committee shall verify and register all members eligible to vote. This activity can be handled transparently, either prior to or on the voting day by the Branch and should not be a source of conflict. Copies of registers used should immediately after this exercise be forwarded to the Secretary General of the NRM.”