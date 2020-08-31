Controversial veteran media personality Bwadenne Basajjamivule has officially joined ruling party-National Resistance Movement (NRM).

The decision was reached after a fruitful meeting between Basajjamivule and renowned NRM mobiliser Balaam Barugahara in Ntinda on Monday.

Currently, Mivule is addressing a press conference to unveil his way forward on his war on political contenders who want to turn Uganda immoral.

Over a month ago, Mivule was arrested and subsequent released from detention at the police’s Special Investigations Unit – Kireka on allegations of promoting sectarianism.

Mivule who had on his release vowed to continue from where he had stopped in fighting the system broke the hearts of his political cheer leaders when he announced he would be apologising to the Westerners, particularly of the Banyankore ethnicity whom he had variously castigated as land grabbers and the cause of most problems the country face.

At the very extreme of his ethnic attacks, Mivule had often called upon his ethnic Baganda to raise up in defence and kick these “formerly landless thieves” who have deliberately impoverished the kingdom and it’s people, leaving them without any hope as a result.

The veteran scribe would later rant in frustration after his fellow Baganda deserted him when he was arrested yet it was the time he needed them most. For failing to come to his rescue while in the hands of his tormentors, Mivule said fellow Baganda mainly in people power were worthless allies that no one deserves to put their life on line fighting for.

“Which group of fighters is this that will not mind when their own is attacked! If you can’t defend member of your fighting force then how do you convince someone you will protect citizens of this country? ” Mivule furiously asked in a rhetoric seemingly directed to the NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi.

Following the apologies the veteran political journalist sent out to Banyankore for the false accusations against them, the real people behind the negotiations that saw Bobi Wine’s popular cyber terrorist bulge to finally give in to pressure had always remained a highly concealed phenomenon.

The man himself – Mivule however came out a few days ago to reveal that Sisimuka Uganda supremo Frank Gashumba was actually the main man behind the miraculous feat.

While defending himself against negative reports that he had received cash from Museveni in exchange for his loyalty to Bobi Wine, Mivule said he had attended a meeting with some Banyankore, mediated by the Sisimuka Uganda chief wherein his eyes were opened to the fact that not all Banyankore were land thieves like he had previously painted them to be.

He even went a head to assert that he had come to realize that his rants lacked truth in them since in all his life, he has only seen two Banyankore grabbing land hence in victimising all of them, he had really been wrong.

A popular media commentator, businessman, philanthropist and motivational speaker, Gashumba has over the years earned himself a name among the most informed critics of President Museveni’s regime.

Although he has on many occasions expressed his unwillingness to participate in active politics, Gashumba’s persistent attacks on the system in power has put his name high on the list of the most influential opposition figures in the country.