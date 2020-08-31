Musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine on Sunday displayed his expired passport to show that he was born in 1982 but not 1980 as some of his alleged academic documents show.

The passport which was issued on 4 March 2000 shows that the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader was born on 12 Feb, 1982.

“I rarely pause from very important work to respond to regime propaganda aimed at detracting us from our mission.But in the recent days, allegations have been made about my academic documents and age intended to cast doubt on my integrity and character,” Bpbi Wine said as he posted his old passport yesterday.

He added that he will address the nation on Monday (today) over his academic, birth details among other things.

“For the benefit of the brothers and sisters who may be shaken by these state sponsored attempts, I will address the nation tomorrow at 10am and clarify on a number of things. I will be live here.”

Last Friday, the Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) Executive Secretary Dan Odongo claimed that Bobi Wine was born in 1980, not 1982.

Hours after Odongo’s confirmation, the Parliament website changed the birth details of Kyadondo East legislator.

Prior, the website was showing that Bobi Wine was born on 12 February, 1982 and after the changes, the website showed that the musician turned politician was born on 12 February, 1980.

UNEB was recently reached out by city lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi for clarification on the papers presented by Bobi Wine before he contested for the Kyadondo East Parliamentary seat.

In documents given to Mabirizi on Thursday, UNEB stated that Kyagulanyi sat his Ordinary Level on 14\7\1996 at Kitante Hill School aged 16 years old.

UNEB documents further indicate that Kyagulanyi sat for his Advanced level on 10th March 1998 at Kololo Senior Secondary School when he was 18 years which means that he was born in 1980 not 1982.

Odongo further stated that Kyagulanyi sat his examination of the Ordinary level between November and December; however, he stated that they don’t have the photo album of all candidates who sat their final examination in 1996 and 1998 for both O and A level.

Following the development , Bobi Wine revealed that his birth details on the Parliament website were altered without his knowledge.

“This morning, my attention was drawn to an alteration in my information on the website of Parliament. My year of birth was altered from 1982 to 1980 without my knowledge. I immediately called the IT department of Parliament and they claimed not to know who made that change. I have tasked them to explain that and will be speaking to the Director soon. In the meantime, they rectified the anomaly immediately, “Bobi Wine said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

The legislator further assured his supporters that there should be no cause for alarm over all his birth and academic records.

” My assurance to all of you friends is that there is no cause for alarm with regard to all my records – whether academic or otherwise. I will soon address all of you about the specifics. In the meantime, treat these as the usual desperate attempts by the regime to block, embarrass or detract its opponents. Unfortunately, at every interval, they have always easily found some tools to use in these shameful manoeuvres. They have done worse things and they will do more, but NOTHING, COMPLETELY NOTHING will stop our revolution, “Bobi Wine disclosed.

Parliament website has since changed again Bobi Wine’s birth date to 12 February, 1982.