Former Makerere University researcher Dr Stella Nyanzi has rallied Ugandans against voting Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine for Presidency saying he doesn’t pass the integrity test.

Nyanzi made the hostile remarks in regard to the recent revelation by city lawyer Male Kiwanuka Mabirizi that the youthful Presidential hopeful had two versions of his age to the public – 1980 and 1982, whose motive has left the public wondering.

The FDC strong woman says doctoring of age is normally a thing for women and gay wondering what could have tempted the legislator into doing the shameful act.

“Now, the one thing I really don’t understand is why a heterosexual man would formally tell lies about his age. Usually, it is vain women or effeminate gay men who are stereotyped as constantly cutting their ages by years. But a man running for public office, first as an MP and now as president? Why would such a person lie about their age?” Nyanzi wondered.

“Would it have mattered if Bobi Wine was born in 1980 or 1982? Would it be that detrimental if he was born in 1970 or 1975 or even 1978? Clearly, he had a beard and an Adam’s apple; indicators of physical maturity. He had a wife and biological children. He was an adult (presumably of sound mind) and therefore qualified for the political office of MP. Why did he fall for the temptation to doctor his age?” She continued.

According to Nyanzi, it is a disturbing act of dishonesty which exposes Bobi Wine’s integrity to acute scrutiny. She adds that if he was born in 1980, he lied about 1982. If he was born in 1982, he lied about 1980.

The Kampala Woman MP aspirant further contends that lying about something as one’s age reveals immense possibility of lying about much more.

“Call it trivia on my part, but this seemingly small matter raises deep questions about trust. How do we trust the words of a man who lies about his age? How do we plan with a man who lies about his age? How do we depend on the promises of a man who lies about his age?” She further asserted.