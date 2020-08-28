Former commander of the engineering brigade f the UPDF- Rtd. Maj. Gen Timothy Sabiiti Mutebile has said he could be the most honest legislator, considering his genuine tenure in the army.

Gen Mutebile, who headed the engineering brigade of the national army for thirty three years before he retired last year in July said he never misappropriated any resources of the army, a reason why President Yoweri Museveni trusted him with the office for the whole thirty three years.

“For the whole 33 years honestly serving the army. My records are very pure and clean for I have never misappropriated any resources. That’s why even the president kept me in the office. I want to bring that honesty to the people of Kabale Municipality. I was an honest servant. Here I’m, send me “Mutebile said.

While talking to the press on Thursday evening, Mutebile also revealed that the expertise he has had in leadership is enough to propel Kabale municipality to the next level.

He is contesting for Member of Parliament on the NRM-Party ticket along with youthful Sheikh Kassim Kamugisha, Innocent Tukwasibwe Kadoi and Alex Muhwezi Edgar.

The army General is a younger brother to Bank of Uganda’s Governor Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile. He is vying for a seat that is currently occupied by Hon Andrew Aja Baryayanga.