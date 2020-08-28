President Yoweri Museveni has vowed to defeat presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine hands down in forthcoming elections.

In his Facebook statement on Thursday, the issue of whether Ugandans want Bobi Wine or ‘Bosco’ as some people refer to him (Museveni) will be settled in next year’s general elections.

“Whether Ugandans want Bobi Wine or “Bosco” (I am made to understand that means Museveni), that is a matter that will be settled early next year. However, recently we had semi-finals in the form of elections of the disabled, the elderly and the youth. Who won the matches in the 3 matches?” Museveni inquired.

“Bosco won without too much preparation. I am looking forward to the finals. Greetings to your foreign backers who fear a strong Uganda. Too bad for them,” he added.

The president was christened ‘Bosco’ in 2018 by his grandchildren [bazukulu] in reference to MTN telecom’s #MomoPay hit advert ‘Bosco’.

The advert which took the country by storm told a story of an ordinary city born Bosco Katala and how his life becomes simplified with the introduction of mobile money.

There were reports that the regulator Uganda Communications Commission [UCC] had banned the ad after social media enthusiasts used it to ridicule the president but UCC, called it another set of fake news.