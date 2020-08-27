Controversial veteran journalist Bwaddene Basajjamivule has said he never pointed out Bobi Wine as being gay when he claimed that National Unity Platform (NUP) / People Power is full of homosexuals and drug addicts.

A few days ago, Basajjamivule downplayed Bobi Wine- real name Robert Kyagulanyi’s chances of replacing President Yoweri Museveni at State House saying he is surrounded by morally lame people who cannot be trusted by the Ugandan public.

Basajjamivule further tipped the public that voting out President Museveni to replace him with the rogue gang led by Bobi Wine, who is a ‘homosexual’ and ‘high on drugs’ would be the biggest mistake for which even God wouldn’t forgive the country.

“President Museveni will not leave office only to be replaced with this bunch of rogues, imbeciles, drug addicts and homosexuals. We deserve better as a country and we can’t afford to look on as our country heads into an unprecedented turmoil even God himself won’t allow that to happen,” the former Bobi Wine supporter vowed.

However during an interview with NBS TV’s Uncut show on Wednesday, Basajjamivule disclosed that when he said that People Power had homosexuals, he specifically meant blogger Peng Peng but not his boss Bobi Wine.

“I wonder why when you talk about their leader, they roast you, they make it to seem illegal to talk about him, we are going to fight that thinking. When you talk about People Power, they pelt you with stones to death. We cannot accept that. You see the photos the bad posts and photos of me putting on dresses among others, that’s very childish. We cannot allow such people to take over our country,” Mivule said.

“I have no issues with Bobi Wine. When I said that a person who attacks others, a homosexual, I was meaning Peng Peng but some people turned it around to make it look like I was meaning Bobi Wine.”

However, although he has defended himself, the People Power online army is not ready to let him go scoff free without feeling their pinch to the maximum.

See comments:

Nuwagira Felix .. But un cut you have destroyed my day. Why should I wake up to see such a face. ooh God. Satan mivule

Sendi Tamusuza… But that guy also, now did he answer the question of he got his cut oba obwenda adamu bwebatamubuziza ? It’s true that it’s not Gashumba and balamu who took him to state house but the infact he went and got some ka portion as in yafunako ku sente era teyagula nnyumba kasangati.. boss if you can’t handle questions you better avoid media

Jojo Wa Bobi…. Stop giving this man attention, he wants to divert us from our mission Such people are desperate, and don’t forget that he is on medication and he may have some problem with his brains

Ali Ali…. Basajja bivundu leave alone the people power but the moment u talked of putting down the buganda kingdom this is August and it coming to an end

Fred Ssema…. Nze the way how this fool used to call mu7 mbu “mwami mu7” knew he was a mole