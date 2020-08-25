Following the public embarrassment caused to National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine by city lawyer Male Mabirizi over his academic qualifications, Mukono Municipality legislator Betty Nambooze has decided to avoid a similar situation by confessing to her voters publicly that she too scored F9 in her O’level mathematics.

The MP courageously revealed that her decision to make her dismal performance in the subject known was premised on the fear that someone else could storm the Electoral Commission and demand the documents with an intention of humiliating her publicly.

She also went on to console herself for the poor score by attributing it to a harsh teacher in primary who made her hate the subject although she was still able to score a credit 3 in Primary Leaving Examinations.

“It’s time to come clean before my opponents storm EC for my O-level pass slip….At P7 I got 3 in Mathematics but after too much grilling by my Primary Teachers…so I came to hate Mathematics as a subject.” She wrote on her Facebook page on Monday 24.

“When I joined the Senior Secondary grade,I more or less excused myself from struggling to pass Mathematics and only studied it for general knowledge. The final UNEB examinations placed me where I belonged…. I was scored F9…..I was however consoled when I got a Distinction (1) in English and a Distinction in Luganda plus a credit in Literature in English.” She further narrated.

The preemptive Lawmaker also tackled the disparities in her names when she explained that her full names are Nambooze Elizabeth Stefania Nalwoga Tusubiira but her mother had usually called her Liz,lilbet, Bess,Betty. Since she couldn’t use all the names on her academic certificates, she opted to retain only Betty Nambooze before adding Bakireka after she got married 18 years ago.

Nambooze’s open admission comes at a time when Presidential aspirant Kyagulanyi’s chances of getting cleared to participate in next year’s elections as a candidate remains uncertain over some legal questions related to his education.

The dirt was unearthed by Lawyer Male Mabirizi’s appeal to the EC to be availed with Kyadondo East MP’s certified documents he had used in getting nominated for his election to Parliament in 2017.

The preliminary findings have so far showed that there is a possibility that Mr Bobi Wine either forged the papers or he hired someone else to take the exam on his behalf which would equally be criminal.

Bobi Wine’s ally and an advocate of the High Court Muwadde Nkunyinji has also written to EC seeking to receive President Museveni’s academic documents to verify his suitability for the office he has held since 1986.